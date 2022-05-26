Hungama Digital, India’s leading digital entertainment company, announces the honourees of its initiative, Hungama Game Changers - 2022. A total of 50 professionals from the industries of music, video, and gaming were honoured as Game Changers. With a goal to encourage diversity and more women in executive, creative, behind-the-scenes, and leadership roles in entertainment, Game Changers amplifies change-makers and future role models for young women.
The achievers for 2022 were chosen by a multi-faceted advisory panel through multiple rounds of selection. The panel included Megha Tata - Managing Director, Discovery Communications India, Kanan Rai - Ex Business Head, Google Play, Preeta Sukhtankar - Founder, The Label Life, Nirmika Singh - Poet, Journalist and Music curator, Merlin D'souza - Music Director, Arranger, Composer, Ashvini Yardi - Hindi Film Producer, Raunaq Roy – Vice President, Hungama Digital Media and Soumini Sridhara Paul – Senior Vice President, Hungama Digital Media.
Speaking on the winners Neeraj Roy, MD said, “Our selection of game-changers are women who are breaking the glass ceiling, or should we say glass screens in the case of entertainment. From telling effective narratives, to creating engaging music, and gaming innovations, they are building legacies for the generations to come. The time couldn’t be more perfect to fuel ‘aspirations without limitations’, and an opportunity for women to take their rightful place in the seemingly male-dominated clubs. I congratulate every single one of these 50 very deserving women and wish them more power!”
The illustrious group of winners includes:
Aabha Hanjura, Founder of the folk band Sufistication
Amrita Mahal, Production Designer
Ananya Birla, Songwriter & Entrepreneur
Ankkita Chauhan | Ankkita C, eSport Player
Annette Philip, Founder of Berklee India Exchange
Anushka Sen, Digital creator/Actress
Anvita Dutt, Writer
Aparna Purohit, Amazon Prime Video India, Head of Original
Christelle D’cruz, Co-Founder / Engineer (Super Gaming)
Chum Darang, Actress
Dar Gai, Intimacy Co-ordinator
Deane Sequeira, Rapper, Songwriter, Recording Artist & Composer
Dolly Rateshwar, Co-Founder – The Dharavi Dream Project
Gazal Dhaliwal, Screenwriter
Hanita Bhambri, Singer – Songwriter
Harshdeep Kaur, Playback Singer
Hiral Viradia, Recording Engineer/ Musician
Jannat Zubair, Digital creator/Actress
Jyoti Deshpande, CEO, Viacom18
Kaashvi Hiranandani | Kaash Plays, eSport Player
Kamakshi Khanna, Singer – Songwriter
Kausar Munir, Lyricist & Screen Writer
Keerti Singh, Co-founder/VP Growth & Monetization (Hitwicket)
Komal Sharma Iyer, Creative Head (Miko)
Krutika| Krutika Plays, eSport Player
Kusha Kapila, Digital Creator / Actress
Manojna Yeluri, Founder & Consultant
Mariam Dholkawala, Gamification and Game Based Learning Head (Tata Consultancy Services)
Meghna Gulzar, Film Director
Neha Kakkar, Singer – Songwriter
Nirali Kartik, Vocalist
Payal Dev, Composer | Playback Singer
Payal Dhare, eSport Player
Prajakta Koli, Digital creator/Actress
Prakriti Kakar, Singer
Priya Saraiya, Lyricist/Playback Singer
Rashi Chandra, Art Head (Godspeed Games)
Salone Sehgal, Co-founder (Lumiki Fund)
Saloni Kandalgaonkar | Mili Kya Mile, eSport Player
Saumya Iyer, Game Producer (Zynga)
Shagufta Iqbal | XYAA
Shefali Shah, Actress
Shruti Ghosh, Co-Founder (Nodding Head Games)
Shruti Verma, Regional Marketing Director (Epic Games)
Shweta Tripathi, Actress
Sona Mohapatra, Singer, Songwriter & Music Composer
Sukriti Kakar, Singer
Sunidhi Chauhan, Singer
Sunitha Thapa Magar | Sooneeta Gaming
Tess Joseph, Casting director
