Hungama Digital, India’s leading digital entertainment company, announces the honourees of its initiative, Hungama Game Changers - 2022. A total of 50 professionals from the industries of music, video, and gaming were honoured as Game Changers. With a goal to encourage diversity and more women in executive, creative, behind-the-scenes, and leadership roles in entertainment, Game Changers amplifies change-makers and future role models for young women.

The achievers for 2022 were chosen by a multi-faceted advisory panel through multiple rounds of selection. The panel included Megha Tata - Managing Director, Discovery Communications India, Kanan Rai - Ex Business Head, Google Play, Preeta Sukhtankar - Founder, The Label Life, Nirmika Singh - Poet, Journalist and Music curator, Merlin D'souza - Music Director, Arranger, Composer, Ashvini Yardi - Hindi Film Producer, Raunaq Roy – Vice President, Hungama Digital Media and Soumini Sridhara Paul – Senior Vice President, Hungama Digital Media.

Speaking on the winners Neeraj Roy, MD said, “Our selection of game-changers are women who are breaking the glass ceiling, or should we say glass screens in the case of entertainment. From telling effective narratives, to creating engaging music, and gaming innovations, they are building legacies for the generations to come. The time couldn’t be more perfect to fuel ‘aspirations without limitations’, and an opportunity for women to take their rightful place in the seemingly male-dominated clubs. I congratulate every single one of these 50 very deserving women and wish them more power!”

The illustrious group of winners includes:

Aabha Hanjura, Founder of the folk band Sufistication

Amrita Mahal, Production Designer

Ananya Birla, Songwriter & Entrepreneur

Ankkita Chauhan | Ankkita C, eSport Player

Annette Philip, Founder of Berklee India Exchange

Anushka Sen, Digital creator/Actress

Anvita Dutt, Writer

Aparna Purohit, Amazon Prime Video India, Head of Original

Christelle D’cruz, Co-Founder / Engineer (Super Gaming)

Chum Darang, Actress

Dar Gai, Intimacy Co-ordinator

Deane Sequeira, Rapper, Songwriter, Recording Artist & Composer

Dolly Rateshwar, Co-Founder – The Dharavi Dream Project

Gazal Dhaliwal, Screenwriter

Hanita Bhambri, Singer – Songwriter

Harshdeep Kaur, Playback Singer

Hiral Viradia, Recording Engineer/ Musician

Jannat Zubair, Digital creator/Actress

Jyoti Deshpande, CEO, Viacom18

Kaashvi Hiranandani | Kaash Plays, eSport Player

Kamakshi Khanna, Singer – Songwriter

Kausar Munir, Lyricist & Screen Writer

Keerti Singh, Co-founder/VP Growth & Monetization (Hitwicket)

Komal Sharma Iyer, Creative Head (Miko)

Krutika| Krutika Plays, eSport Player

Kusha Kapila, Digital Creator / Actress

Manojna Yeluri, Founder & Consultant

Mariam Dholkawala, Gamification and Game Based Learning Head (Tata Consultancy Services)

Meghna Gulzar, Film Director

Neha Kakkar, Singer – Songwriter

Nirali Kartik, Vocalist

Payal Dev, Composer | Playback Singer

Payal Dhare, eSport Player

Prajakta Koli, Digital creator/Actress

Prakriti Kakar, Singer

Priya Saraiya, Lyricist/Playback Singer

Rashi Chandra, Art Head (Godspeed Games)

Salone Sehgal, Co-founder (Lumiki Fund)

Saloni Kandalgaonkar | Mili Kya Mile, eSport Player

Saumya Iyer, Game Producer (Zynga)

Shagufta Iqbal | XYAA

Shefali Shah, Actress

Shruti Ghosh, Co-Founder (Nodding Head Games)

Shruti Verma, Regional Marketing Director (Epic Games)

Shweta Tripathi, Actress

Sona Mohapatra, Singer, Songwriter & Music Composer

Sukriti Kakar, Singer

Sunidhi Chauhan, Singer

Sunitha Thapa Magar | Sooneeta Gaming

Tess Joseph, Casting director

