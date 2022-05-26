comscore

Yash Raj Films decide NOT to change the title for Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Akshay Kumar-starrer historical drama Prithviraj was recently caught up in a controversy owing to its content. Just like the historical dramas in the past, this film too was facing issues over its release. However, just few days ago, reports had it that Karni Sena, who had expressed their concern over the film, gave a green signal after viewing it. However, they further demanded for a title change, asking filmmakers to add ‘Samrat’ to the title. But now it has been decided by the production house, Yash Raj Studios themselves that the title will not be changed.

A source close to this development said, “Yash Raj Films have decided that they will not be changing the title. There are hardly few days left for the release for the film. They do not want to change the title now. We can safely say that we have portrayed the king in all his glory and we have tried to retain as much history as we can.”

In an earlier report, Surjeet Singh Rathore from Karni Sena had spoken to ETimes where he stated that the YRF studios have promised that they would be making changes to the title. He had said, “We have met Akshaye Widhani, the CEO of Yash Raj films and they have promised to make the change to the title. They have agreed to honour our demand."

Speaking of Prithviraj, Akshay Kumar will be playing the titular role along with Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana among others. The film also marks the debut of former beauty pageant winner Manushi Chhillar and it is directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The film is slated to release on June 3, 2022.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

