Get ready to witness India’s first extreme sports action story; Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa with Vidyut Jammwal as he sets out to win at the world's deadliest sports arena. Starring alongside the action hero, is Arjun Rampal, along with Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson. Directed by Aditya Datt and produced by Action Hero Films, this high-stakes action film is set to stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar starting April 26, 2024.

Vidyut Jammwal, who essays the lead role of Siddharth Dixit in the film, expressed his excitement as the film makes its digital premiere and said, “Crakk - Jeetega Toh Jeeyega is a film that audiences across the country will enjoy watching. It’s an out and out extreme sports film. I love doing my own stunts and I look forward to those but for the first time, I felt nervous jitters before doing my stunts during the film because of the intensity of these action sequences. It pushed my boundaries especially with the aerial and bike stunts, and they were something I had never seen before!”

He went on to add, “Sharing the screen space with Arjun Rampal was something I was looking forward to for a long time and we ended up having a great camaraderie off-screen. Crakk is a fix for all those craving a stunning action film, just tune-in to Disney+ Hotstar and get the adrenaline rush going!”

Promising to be an all-in-all entertainer, the film is bound to keep you on the edge of your seats. It unfolds a new danger at every turn as it will aim of competing and winning turn into a desire for revenge. Witness the action-packed entertainer stream April 26 onwards, exclusively only on Disney+ Hotstar.

