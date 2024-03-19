The bodybuilding community Vidyut Jammwal applauds as he stands up for the athletes requesting organisers of contests to be generous with their prize amounts to genuinely recognise and support their efforts. Action superstar Vidyut Jammwal, known for being the flag bearer of pathbreaking on-screen action and martial arts in India, recently graced the IBBFF Maharashtra Shree 2024 bodybuilding championship in Mumbai as a special guest, showcasing his unwavering support for the participants and the craft of bodybuilding.

Vidyut Jammwal announces Rs 2 lakh prize money for IBBFF Maharashtra Shree 2024 winner: calls for increased recognition of bodybuilding in India

He commended their dedication and hard work, embodying the spirit of a true fighter. Expressing gratitude towards the federation, Vidyut appreciated the increased prize money for the winners, which serves as a motivating factor for participants to strive for excellence. Despite the limited popularity of bodybuilding championships in India, organizations like IBBFF are striving to engage more young enthusiasts.

In a generous gesture, Vidyut not only thanked the federation but also announced a special prize of Rs 2 lakhs for the winner, adding a memorable touch to the event.

Talking about his commitment to bodybuilding and of course his support for this special celebration of the art and craft of that world, Jammwal says, “We, as a society, need to strive towards and encourage bodybuilders and athletes to achieve their dreams. I’m always on the lookout for talent and ideologies that are focused on finding each one’s unique warrior spirit. It’s not just physical but a complete sense of one’s being that makes him/her the real deal and bodybuilding is no different. If anything, it’s a true testament of an athlete’s commitment to their ambition and the world and purpose behind bodybuilding. I’m so glad that I have a chance to interact and do my best to support these phenomenal bodybuilding artists who will stop at nothing to make their dreams a reality.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IFBB INDIAN BODYBUILDING FED. (@ibbff_official)

Interestingly, not only is Vidyut known for his intense and unique action sequences in Bollywood, but his production house too - Action Hero Films, reflects his persona and his ideology behind being a hero and his belief in taking action across the board. He was also one of the first Bollywood actors to host India's first ever martial arts-based reality show, "India's Ultimate Warrior," which witnessed athletes from across the nation competing for the prestigious title under VJ’s master tutelage.

Also Read: Box Office: Article 370, Crakk, Teri Baaton Mein Kaisa Uljha Jiya expected to bring in over Rs. 15 crores today, Cinema Lover’s Day

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.