Actor Ranveer Singh recently addressed the issue of deepfake videos after a manipulated clip of him surfaced on social media. The original footage was captured during his visit to Varanasi, where he explored the city's cultural and religious landmarks. Taking to his social media platforms, Ranveer cautioned against the dangers of deepfake technology, urging his followers to be vigilant.

For the unversed, the deepfake video in question depicted Ranveer allegedly endorsing a political party in the lead-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This incident bears resemblance to a previous case involving actor Aamir Khan, who also faced a similar situation with a fake video circulating online.

Deepfake se bacho dostonnnn ???? — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) April 19, 2024

Aamir promptly took action, refuting the video's authenticity and involving legal authorities to address the matter. In a statement, his team said, “He would like to clarify that this is a fake video and totally untrue. He has reported the matter to various authorities related to this issue, including filing an FIR with the Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police.”

Coming back to Ranveer, he was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film, directed by Karan Johar, also stars Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. He has a bunch of projects in her kitty including Don 3 and Singham Again. In addition to this, he is also, reportedly, all set to collaborate with S Shankar for an upcoming film.

