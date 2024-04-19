comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 19.04.2024 | 6:37 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Maidaan Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Crew Ruslaan Srikanth Bhaiyya Ji
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Ranveer Singh REACTS to his deepfake video of promoting political party: “Deepfake se bacho”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Ranveer Singh REACTS to his deepfake video of promoting political party: “Deepfake se bacho”

en Bollywood News Ranveer Singh REACTS to his deepfake video of promoting political party: “Deepfake se bacho”

After Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh’s deepfake video promoting a political party surfaced on the internet. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Actor Ranveer Singh recently addressed the issue of deepfake videos after a manipulated clip of him surfaced on social media. The original footage was captured during his visit to Varanasi, where he explored the city's cultural and religious landmarks. Taking to his social media platforms, Ranveer cautioned against the dangers of deepfake technology, urging his followers to be vigilant.

Ranveer Singh REACTS to his deepfake video of promoting political party: “Deepfake se bacho”

Ranveer Singh REACTS to his deepfake video of promoting political party: “Deepfake se bacho”

For the unversed, the deepfake video in question depicted Ranveer allegedly endorsing a political party in the lead-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This incident bears resemblance to a previous case involving actor Aamir Khan, who also faced a similar situation with a fake video circulating online. 

Aamir promptly took action, refuting the video's authenticity and involving legal authorities to address the matter. In a statement, his team said, “He would like to clarify that this is a fake video and totally untrue. He has reported the matter to various authorities related to this issue, including filing an FIR with the Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police.”

Coming back to Ranveer, he was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film, directed by Karan Johar, also stars Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. He has a bunch of projects in her kitty including Don 3 and Singham Again. In addition to this, he is also, reportedly, all set to collaborate with S Shankar for an upcoming film. 

Also Read: Singham Again: Rohit Shetty to shoot elaborate dance number with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff; Deepika Padukone may not participate: Report

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal starrer Crakk -…

EXCLUSIVE: Rajkummar Rao opens up about…

Jackie Shroff and Aftab Shivdasani to join…

IMPPA and IFTDA propose Ashoke Pandit’s name…

Waheeda Rehman, Guru Dutt starrer Pyaasa…

Captain America action director Spiro…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification