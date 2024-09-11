Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri star in the upcoming film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. The film's teaser has been released in a unique way.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video trailer to be dropped on September 12, Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri turn into TV journalists in captivating teaser, watch

A captivating teaser for the upcoming film, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, featuring the talented duo of Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, has taken the internet by storm. The film's makers have opted for an unconventional approach to unveil the teaser, creating a buzz among fans.

A TV Journalist's Show

In the intriguing teaser, Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri step into the shoes of TV journalists, hosting a show to introduce the cast and crew of their film. This unique presentation has garnered positive reactions from viewers, adding to the anticipation surrounding the movie.

Trailer Release Date Announcement

Along with the engaging teaser, the makers have also announced the release date for the film's trailer. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video trailer will be unveiled on September 12, 2024, leaving fans eagerly waiting for a glimpse of the film's content.

A Family-Oriented Film

Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri have described their film as "97% parivarik" (family film) and "3% maha parivarik" (mega family film), hinting at a heartwarming and entertaining storyline that will appeal to audiences of all ages.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is a joint venture by T-Series, Balaji Telefilms, Wakaao Films, and Thinking Picturez. The film is set to hit theaters on October 11, 2024. Having said that, it is worth mentioning here that, it will be clashing with Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina starrer Jigra, which will be releasing on the same day.

Rajkummar Rao has been keeping busy with projects like Srikanth, Mr and Mrs Mahi, and the currently running Stree 2. Triptii Dimri, on the other hand, was recently seen in Animal and Bad News.

