Bollywood model-actress Malaika Arora has expressed her deep sorrow over the tragic loss of her stepfather, Anil Mehta, who passed away under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday morning. The incident, reported to have occurred in his Bandra residence, is currently under investigation by Mumbai police. While authorities are leaning towards the possibility of suicide, a thorough probe into all aspects of the case is underway.

In a statement shared on social media, Malaika conveyed the profound shock and grief that has enveloped her family. She requested privacy during this difficult time, allowing them to mourn their loss in peace. Malaika wrote, “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock by this loss, and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding, support, and respect. With gratitude, Joyce, Malaika, Amrita, Shakeel, Arhaan, Azaan, Rayyan, Casper, Axl, Duffy & Buddy. Anil Kuldeep Mehta 22/02/1962 - 11/09/2024.”

The news of Mehta's passing has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, with numerous celebrities offering their condolences and support to Malaika and her family. Among those who visited the Arora residence were Salim and Salma Khan, Malaika's former in-laws; her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan; her former boyfriend Arjun Kapoor; as well as other prominent figures such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Kajol, Ananya Panday, and more.

Anil Mehta was married to Malaika's mother, Joyce Polycarp. Although the couple divorced when Malaika was just eleven years old, they had recently reconciled and were living together. Joyce's statement to the police revealed that Mehta was a regular reader of newspapers and often spent time in the balcony of their residence. However, on Wednesday, she discovered his slippers in the living room and, upon searching for him, witnessed the tragic scene unfold.

While Joyce mentioned that Mehta had been experiencing some knee pain and had recently retired from the Merchant Navy, there were no apparent indications of any underlying mental health issues. As the investigation continues, authorities are exploring various possibilities to understand the circumstances surrounding his untimely demise.

