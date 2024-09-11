Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi recently shared his thoughts on the makers of Ananya Panday's debut OTT show Call Me Bae referencing his viral comment from a 2020 interview. The show, which launched on Prime Video last month, includes a lighthearted nod to Chaturvedi’s famous remark about the struggles faced by outsiders in Bollywood.

Siddhant Chaturvedi REACTS to viral “struggle” comment referenced in Ananya Panday’s Call Me Bae: “It’s funny. It’s cute”

The Viral Moment Revisited in Call Me Bae

During a press conference for the upcoming IIFA Awards, Siddhant Chaturvedi expressed his delight that the creators of Call Me Bae found his statement impactful enough to include it in the series. “It's funny, it's cute. It's actually a very nice show. I'm glad that they thought that line was important enough to be used. And the show is really doing well. It's trending right now. So, best wishes to the whole team,” Chaturvedi said in an interaction with PTI.

The moment in question dates back to a 2020 roundtable interview, where Siddhant’s comment became a viral sensation. Ananya Panday, daughter of actor Chunky Panday, had equated career success in Bollywood to appearing on the popular talk show Koffee with Karan. Chaturvedi had responded with the now-iconic line, “The difference is jahaan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahi inka struggle shuru hota hai (The difference is that their struggles begin where ours end).”

Having said that, it is worth mentioning here that post the incident, Ananya and Siddhant shared the screen space in two films, Gehraiyaan and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Both films were directly released on OTT.

Speaking of the professional front, Siddhant is currently gearing up for his next film, Yudhra. The film also stars Raghav Juyal as the antagonist and Malavika Mohanan as the female lead. It is scheduled to release on September 20. Besides this film, he is set to host IIFA Rocks 2024 alongside actor Abhishek Banerjee. The three-day awards gala will be held on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, from September 27 to 29.

