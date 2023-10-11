comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 11.10.2023 | 1:10 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Fukrey 3 Dono Mission Raniganj Yaariyan 2 Tiger 3 Jawan
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur teaser to release on October 13

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur teaser to release on October 13

en Bollywood News Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur teaser to release on October 13

Produced by RSVP Movies and directed by Meghna Gulzar, the teaser of Sam Bahadur will be released on October 13.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Vicky Kaushal’s portrayal of army officers onscreen has been authentic - be it Major Vihaan Shergill in Uri: The Surgical Strike or a Pakistani army man Iqbal in Raazi. His attention to detail and commendable physical transformation brought a sense of realism to his characters, earning him praise for his compelling performances as a uniformed officer. Now, fans are eagerly awaiting his return to the army uniform in Meghna Gulzar’s directorial Sam Bahadur in which he once again steps into the shoes of an army officer such as the legendary Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw himself.

Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur teaser to release on October 13

Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur teaser to release on October 13

His decision to wear the army uniform onscreen once more reflects his respect for the armed forces. This biography is based on the life of Sam Manekshaw who was the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, and the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of field marshal. His portrayal of Sam Manekshaw promises to be another remarkable performance that fans can’t wait to witness.

Produced by RSVP Movies, the teaser of Sam Bahadur will be released on October 13, and the film hit the theatres on December 1, 2023.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE pictures: Sam Manekshaw once visited Durand Cup football tournament which Vicky Kaushal visited yesterday

More Pages: Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Aamir Khan announces his next film titled…

On World Mental Health Day, Neha Dhupia…

Nushrratt Bharuccha shares her harrowing…

Aftab Shivdasani falls victim to Rs. 1.5…

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday to feature…

Jasmine Bhasin in hospital for stomach…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification