Vicky Kaushal’s portrayal of army officers onscreen has been authentic - be it Major Vihaan Shergill in Uri: The Surgical Strike or a Pakistani army man Iqbal in Raazi. His attention to detail and commendable physical transformation brought a sense of realism to his characters, earning him praise for his compelling performances as a uniformed officer. Now, fans are eagerly awaiting his return to the army uniform in Meghna Gulzar’s directorial Sam Bahadur in which he once again steps into the shoes of an army officer such as the legendary Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw himself.

Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur teaser to release on October 13

His decision to wear the army uniform onscreen once more reflects his respect for the armed forces. This biography is based on the life of Sam Manekshaw who was the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, and the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of field marshal. His portrayal of Sam Manekshaw promises to be another remarkable performance that fans can’t wait to witness.

Produced by RSVP Movies, the teaser of Sam Bahadur will be released on October 13, and the film hit the theatres on December 1, 2023.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE pictures: Sam Manekshaw once visited Durand Cup football tournament which Vicky Kaushal visited yesterday

More Pages: Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.