The demise of Sushant Singh Rajput continues to make news as fans of the Bollywood actor continue to persuade the family as well as the investigative officials regarding the case. While it was earlier ruled out as suicide, many continue to insist on social media that the death of the actor was unnatural and have expressed their suspicion regarding it being a conspiracy. While the actor’s family have openly expressed their grief and sorrow on social media, not much is being discussed about any investigation of the actor’s demise. However, a fan recently questioned about the case on social media and the actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti responded to the same.

In a long post, the fan questioned of whether the Sushant Singh Rajput death case is being investigated and if yes, then the fan continued to wonder if there has been any update. “Yes we love and will always love SSR. But fighting for his justice seems only just a verbal adage now! What concrete steps are we taking to seek closure of the now idle lying case of SSR? Are we seeking updates? Are we writing to the PM? Are we creating any pressure through the media? Are we filing any further cases? Are we in any way doing things towards uncovering the truth? The answer is a big no. This is unfortunate. Now I see some pockets who only seek to encash on SSRs legacy and nothing else. Remember those who did the crime, those who tried the cover up and Those Who Put Up Just An Act Of Seeking Justice For Him, all comes in the same bracket. All are answerable to the supreme power some day, in some form. I don't blame anyone, only rue the fact That Justice Delayed is Justice Denied. God Be With SSR,” a fan added.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti, responded, “We worked hard to get the CBI… what else can we do? Are there any concrete steps we can take? When the best of India is working on this case.”

Sushant Singh Rajput was found at his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020, followed by which there was a massive uproar among Bollywood buffs and the actor’s fans. While his father had accused Sushant’s then girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of abetment to suicide, the latter was released after a few weeks of imprisonment.

