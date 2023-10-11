Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has been named as the first Indian Ambassador for the renowned Japanese beauty and cosmetics giant SHISEIDO. This announcement marks a significant moment in the world of beauty and entertainment.

Tamannaah's association with SHISEIDO is a testament to her impeccable sense of style, timeless beauty, and her commitment to excellence. She has consistently captivated audiences with her versatile acting skills and radiant presence on screen, making her the perfect choice to represent a prestigious brand like SHISEIDO.

When asked about this new partnership, Tamannaah replied, “I am absolutely thrilled to be associated with SHISEIDO, a brand that has consistently set the standard for excellence in beauty for over a century. SHISEIDO’s commitment to innovation, quality, and celebrating individuality resonates with me on a personal level. I believe that beauty is not just about external appearance, but also about feeling confident and empowered in your own skin.”

The partnership between Tamannaah Bhatia and SHISEIDO is a significant moment in the world of beauty and entertainment, marking SHISEIDO's unwavering commitment to connecting with the diverse and dynamic Indian market while recognising Tamannaah's exceptional talent, timeless beauty, and influence on fans across the nation.

As SHISEIDO's first Indian Ambassador, Tamannaah will undoubtedly inspire and empower countless individuals to embrace their unique beauty and express themselves through the art of makeup and skincare. We look forward to witnessing this exciting collaboration between Tamannaah Bhatia and SHISEIDO, and we expect the incredible contributions she will make to the brand and the beauty industry.

