Actor Vicky Kaushal is set for the third release of the year. In Sam Bahadur, he will embody the role of Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw in Meghna Gulzar’s director. The film hits the cinemas on December 1, clashing with Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor which is being directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It is going to be a biopic vs a gangster drama in theatres. However, Vicky isn’t too worried about the clash.

Vicky Kaushal REACTS to Sam Bahadur clashing with Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal at the box office: “The audience will decide”

Speaking to The Indian Express, giving an example of sports, Vicky said, “When two opening batsmen come to the crease, playing for the same team, you won’t say that the two batsmen are clashing with each other; they are playing for a single team, so we are playing for Hindi cinema.” When asked which film will hit big at the box office, Vicky said, “The audience will decide.”

Sam Bahadur is based on the life of Sam Manekshaw whose military career spanned four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and the decisive victory of the Indian Army in the 1971 Indo-Pak war was under his command as Chief of Army Staff. He was awarded the Padma Vibhushan and the Padma Bhushan, the second and third highest civilian awards in India.

Produced by RSVP Movies, the film will hit the theatres on 1st December 2023. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Sanya Malhotra will play his wife, Silloo – Manekshaw’s pillar and strength. Fatima Sana Shaikh steps into the shoes of Indira Gandhi, the country’s first female Prime Minister.

