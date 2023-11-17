Fans who were captivated by the on-screen chemistry of Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar in The Great Indian Family are in for another delightful treat, as the family drama makes its way to OTT platforms after nearly two months since its theatrical release on September 22, 2023.

Now available on Amazon Prime Video, the digital streaming platform announced the arrival of The Great Indian Family on its Instagram page, sharing the film's poster and inviting audiences to experience “an unfiltered dose of laughter, love, and heartwarming chaos! #TheGreatIndianFamilyOnPrime, watch now.”

Produced under the Yash Raj Films banner and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, The Great Indian Family boasts a stellar cast featuring Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar in lead roles. The ensemble also includes performances by Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, and Sadiya Siddiqui. Set in the charming town of Balrampur, the film offers a delightful blend of humor, drama, and intense emotions.

The narrative revolves around the Tripathi family, renowned for their pivotal role in the priestly lineage of the town. At the centre of the family is Ved Vyas Tripathi, also known as Bhajan Kumar, a son celebrated for his soulful bhajans and joyful moments with friends. However, the tranquility of their lives is disrupted when unexpected revelations about Ved's birth and lineage come to light.

