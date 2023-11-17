Bollywood actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, son of Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, has once again proven his knack for shutting down trolls on social media. In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Harsh shared a photo featuring him alongside legendary footballer David Beckham, who arrived in India to witness the World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand.

In the caption accompanying the picture, Harsh mentioned, “Met david Beckham last night.. spoke to him about United ofcourse and the state of the club .. can’t reveal more ..”

Met david Beckham last night.. spoke to him about United ofcourse and the state of the club .. can’t reveal more .. pic.twitter.com/0sbLeus5Wa — Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) November 16, 2023



However, a social media user attempted to troll Harsh by questioning, "Usne ye nahi poochha ki tu hai kaun (He didn't ask, who are you)?" Harsh responded fittingly, saying, "Bhai Woh mere ghar pe aaya...Tu kaun hai (He came to my house. Who are you?)"

Bhai Woh mere ghar pe aaya.. Tu kaun hai ? https://t.co/rNLCIe6qVv — Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) November 16, 2023



When asked about the frequent encounters with trolls, Harsh addressed the issue straightforwardly, stating, "Jealousy/insecurity." Explaining why he engages with trolls, he responded, "The only difference is I never instigate it... I do my own thing, but if someone is logging onto Twitter, going on my page to quote tweet me and simultaneously trying to low blow me (contradictory from them, by the way), I'll say what I want to them if I'm in the mood."

The only difference is I never instigate it .. I do my own thing but if someone is logging onto twitter going on my page to quote tweet me and simultaneously trying to low blow me (contradictory from them btw) I’ll say what I want to them if I’m in the mood :) https://t.co/Kb7ieMRaOU — Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) November 16, 2023



On the film front, Harsh Varrdhan was last seen in Netflix's Thar, and he is set to star in the upcoming biopic on Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra.

