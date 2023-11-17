comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 17.11.2023 | 9:04 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tiger 3 Dunki Fukrey 3 Mission Raniganj Animal Merry Christmas
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor gives hilarious response to troll’s identity query post David Beckham encounter; says, “Tu kaun hai”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor gives hilarious response to troll’s identity query post David Beckham encounter; says, “Tu kaun hai”

en Bollywood News Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor gives hilarious response to troll’s identity query post David Beckham encounter; says, “Tu kaun hai”

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor shuts down troll with humor.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, son of Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, has once again proven his knack for shutting down trolls on social media. In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Harsh shared a photo featuring him alongside legendary footballer David Beckham, who arrived in India to witness the World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor gives hilarious response to troll's identity query post David Beckham encounter; says, “Tu kaun hai”

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor gives hilarious response to troll’s identity query post David Beckham encounter; says, “Tu kaun hai”

In the caption accompanying the picture, Harsh mentioned, “Met david Beckham last night.. spoke to him about United ofcourse and the state of the club .. can’t  reveal more ..”


However, a social media user attempted to troll Harsh by questioning, "Usne ye nahi poochha ki tu hai kaun (He didn't ask, who are you)?" Harsh responded fittingly, saying, "Bhai Woh mere ghar pe aaya...Tu kaun hai (He came to my house. Who are you?)"


When asked about the frequent encounters with trolls, Harsh addressed the issue straightforwardly, stating, "Jealousy/insecurity." Explaining why he engages with trolls, he responded, "The only difference is I never instigate it... I do my own thing, but if someone is logging onto Twitter, going on my page to quote tweet me and simultaneously trying to low blow me (contradictory from them, by the way), I'll say what I want to them if I'm in the mood."


On the film front, Harsh Varrdhan was last seen in Netflix's Thar, and he is set to star in the upcoming biopic on Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra.

Also Read: Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor turns fanboy as he encounters football legend Dennis Irwin at Old Trafford

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande reveals taking…

Neeraj Pandey's The Freelancer: The…

Mukta A2 Cinemas enters into agreement to…

BREAKING: Karan Johar and Sara Ali Khan to…

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer…

Anil Sharma REACTS to Nana Patekar's slap…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification