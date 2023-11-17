comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 17.11.2023 | 10:47 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tiger 3 Dunki Fukrey 3 Mission Raniganj Animal Merry Christmas
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Rubina Dilaik takes a firm stand after trolls call her ‘anti-Hindu’ over her comments against bursting of crackers

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Rubina Dilaik takes a firm stand after trolls call her ‘anti-Hindu’ over her comments against bursting of crackers

en Bollywood News Rubina Dilaik takes a firm stand after trolls call her ‘anti-Hindu’ over her comments against bursting of crackers

Rubina Dilaik, who is currently enjoying her pregnancy phase, seems to have had a rather noisy Diwali because of bursting crackers and posted on social media.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Rubina Dilaik recently became a victim of trolls after she shunned the idea of bursting crackers owing to the noise pollution she had to undergo recently. The pregnant actress took to social media to talk about the side-effects of these crackers but was slammed by social media for allegedly being an ‘anti-Hindu’ and intervening in Hindu rituals. However, not the one to stay quiet, Rubina lashed out at these trolls, schooled them, and even explained the importance Diwali, further asserting the need to stop bursting crackers.

Rubina Dilaik takes a firm stand after trolls call her ‘anti-Hindu’ over her comments against bursting of crackers

Rubina Dilaik takes a firm stand after trolls call her ‘anti-Hindu’ over her comments against bursting of crackers

Despite the ‘alleged ban’ on Diwali crackers, many of them continued to burst the same during Diwali and many celebrities opened up about their concerns regarding the pollution which are caused by them. In a similar fashion, Rubina Dilaik took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express her displeasure over the way crackers were being burst in an untimely manner as she said, “To whomsoever it may Concern! Diwali is OVER, Stop bursting crackers ???????….. since 10th November, non stop crackers are being burnt till 3am in the morning ??……. ENOUGH NOW…. Air pollution toh hai hi ….  Noise pollution is killing our sleeps …..”


This post did not go down well with many of them who decided to troll the actress. They asked her to ‘stop giving GYAAN’ and some even went on to address her as an ‘anti-Hindu’. But the actress decided to not take these comments lying down and retaliated in a series of tweets. “Anti Hindu ??? Are you guys SERIOUSLY OUT OF YOUR MIND’’, asked the actress after she posted a screenshot of a series of comments she received for her post. Further, she went on to add, “Don’t come and comment on my Instagram….. its NOT GYAN , Mr. Intelligently Dumb Vipul Shrisath! Aapse se zyaada hum tyohaar manaatein hain, par doosron ko takleef dekar nahi ….”


She concluded by saying, “Diwali, is a festival of lights , celebration of Shree Ram returning to Ayodhya !Well, Ramayan mein bursting crackers for 10days was never mentioned , So all you Pseudo Hindu propaganda agents , Go and find someone ELSE to highlight your paid accounts and fake ids!  Dare NoT”.


Not just Rubina Dilaik but many actors, in the past, who requested people to stop bursting crackers have been trolled by some social media users, who consider it as an ‘anti-Hindu’ statement.

Also Read: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla announce their pregnancy

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande reveals taking…

Neeraj Pandey's The Freelancer: The…

Mukta A2 Cinemas enters into agreement to…

BREAKING: Karan Johar and Sara Ali Khan to…

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer…

Anil Sharma REACTS to Nana Patekar's slap…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification