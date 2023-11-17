Rubina Dilaik, who is currently enjoying her pregnancy phase, seems to have had a rather noisy Diwali because of bursting crackers and posted on social media.

Rubina Dilaik recently became a victim of trolls after she shunned the idea of bursting crackers owing to the noise pollution she had to undergo recently. The pregnant actress took to social media to talk about the side-effects of these crackers but was slammed by social media for allegedly being an ‘anti-Hindu’ and intervening in Hindu rituals. However, not the one to stay quiet, Rubina lashed out at these trolls, schooled them, and even explained the importance Diwali, further asserting the need to stop bursting crackers.

Rubina Dilaik takes a firm stand after trolls call her ‘anti-Hindu’ over her comments against bursting of crackers

Despite the ‘alleged ban’ on Diwali crackers, many of them continued to burst the same during Diwali and many celebrities opened up about their concerns regarding the pollution which are caused by them. In a similar fashion, Rubina Dilaik took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express her displeasure over the way crackers were being burst in an untimely manner as she said, “To whomsoever it may Concern! Diwali is OVER, Stop bursting crackers ???????….. since 10th November, non stop crackers are being burnt till 3am in the morning ??……. ENOUGH NOW…. Air pollution toh hai hi …. Noise pollution is killing our sleeps …..”

To whomsoever it may Concern!

Diwali is OVER, Stop bursting crackers ????????‍♀️….. since 10th November, non stop crackers are being burnt till 3am in the morning ????……. ENOUGH NOW…. Air pollution toh hai hi …. Noise pollution is killing our sleeps ….. — Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) November 15, 2023



This post did not go down well with many of them who decided to troll the actress. They asked her to ‘stop giving GYAAN’ and some even went on to address her as an ‘anti-Hindu’. But the actress decided to not take these comments lying down and retaliated in a series of tweets. “Anti Hindu ??? Are you guys SERIOUSLY OUT OF YOUR MIND’’, asked the actress after she posted a screenshot of a series of comments she received for her post. Further, she went on to add, “Don’t come and comment on my Instagram….. its NOT GYAN , Mr. Intelligently Dumb Vipul Shrisath! Aapse se zyaada hum tyohaar manaatein hain, par doosron ko takleef dekar nahi ….”

Anti Hindu ??? Are you guys SERIOUSLY OUT OF YOUR MIND ???? pic.twitter.com/5Rqp9cHiRh — Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) November 15, 2023

Don’t come and comment on my Instagram….. its NOT GYAN , Mr. Intelligently Dumb Vipul Shrisath! Aapse se zyaada hum tyohaar manaatein hain, par doosron ko takleef dekar nahi …. pic.twitter.com/9bs9DxEABv — Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) November 15, 2023



She concluded by saying, “Diwali, is a festival of lights , celebration of Shree Ram returning to Ayodhya !Well, Ramayan mein bursting crackers for 10days was never mentioned , So all you Pseudo Hindu propaganda agents , Go and find someone ELSE to highlight your paid accounts and fake ids! Dare NoT”.

Diwali, is a festival of lights , celebration of Shree Ram returning to Ayodhya !Well, Ramayan mein bursting crackers for 10days was never mentioned , So all you Pseudo Hindu propaganda agents , Go and find someone ELSE to highlight your paid accounts and fake ids! Dare NoT✋???????? https://t.co/QJakYtN4ZE — Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) November 15, 2023



Not just Rubina Dilaik but many actors, in the past, who requested people to stop bursting crackers have been trolled by some social media users, who consider it as an ‘anti-Hindu’ statement.

