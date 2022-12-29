He was on the ventilator for 15 days, his friend and producer Kaleem Khan confirmed the news.

Veteran film producer Nitin Manmohan has passed away in a hospital in Mumbai. The producer was rushed to hospital on December 3 after suffering from a massive heart attack. He was on the ventilator for 15 days, his friend and producer Kaleem Khan confirmed the news.

Veteran producer Nitin Manmohan passes away after suffering from a massive heart attack

A team of doctors were treating Nitin Manmohan at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Navi Mumbai. They were providing him with the best care. As per reports, his son Soham, who lives in Dubai, had flown down to Mumbai to be by his father's side.

Nitin Manmohan is survived by his wife, son and daughter. He was veteran actor Manmohan's son.

Nitin Manmohan is a well-known Indian producer, director and writer who produced films including Bol Radha Bol (1992), Laadla (1994), Army (1996), Shool (1999), Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega (2001), Deewangee (2002), Dus (2005), Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011), Ready (2011).

