A while back filmmaker Hansal Mehta had announced that he would soon be directing a film starring Kartik Aaryan. However, months after the announcement there has been no progress on the project at all. In fact, industry buzz claims that the makers have now shifted focus from the venture totally. If that was not enough, the grapevine claims that with Kartik and Hansal both busy with no dates for their joint venture, the film has almost been shelved.

Hansal Mehta directorial starring Kartik Aaryan pushed indefinitely

Revealing details about the delay of the untitled project a well-placed industry source informed Bollywood Hungama exclusively, “Yes, Kartik and Hansal had planned on working together and had announced an untitled venture. However, there have been constant delays with the project, and now it seems like the film has been pushed indefinitely.” Further talking about the delays, the source continues, “Kartik Aaryan has had a stellar 2022, with the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Freddy hitting the mark he has become one of the most sought-after talent today. Besides Katrik already has his hands full with Shehzada and Satyaprem Ki Katha so it is unlikely that he will have time for anything else in the immediate future. Hansal is too busy with Modern Love: Mumbai and has Scam 2023 and a couple of other projects he is working on. So essentially with both director and actor busy the collaboration has been put on hold.”

Though the source refrains from stating that the film has been shelved, he adds, “You cannot say that the film has been shelved since both Kartik and Hansal are still keen on doing the film. They will get to it when both have time and dates. But till then, the film will remain on the back burner.” Echoing a similar thought, a source close to the duo says, “No the film is very much on. It is just that neither has had the time to allocate to the project.”

Also Read: Anurag Kashyap, Hansal Mehta, Prabhu Dheva and others react to SS Rajamouli being honoured by the New York Critics Circle

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.