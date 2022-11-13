comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 13.11.2022 | 1:09 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Ram Setu Thank God PhoneBhoot Drishyam 2 Bhediya Uunchai
follow us on

Veteran director Rakesh Sharma passes away at 81

Bollywood News

Veteran film writer-producer-director Rakesh Kumar has passed away in Mumbai. He was 81 years old.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

On November 10, veteran director Rakesh Kumar passed away, in Mumbai. He was the man behind movies like Mr. Natwarlal, Yaarana, starring Amitabh Bachchan, and many others. He was 81 years old and is survived by his wife, son, and daughter.

Veteran director Rakesh Sharma passes away at 81

Veteran director Rakesh Sharma passes away at 81

As per a report by Times Of India, Rakesh Kumar was battling cancer. He breathed his last on Thursday. Rakesh Kumar’s family members shared an obituary note with the media, where they informed them about a prayer meeting which will be held in memory of the late filmmaker.

Mourning the demise of the director, actor Amitabh Bachchan dedicated a blog to him and called Rakesh 'a most affable and kind-hearted human' but added that he 'shall hesitate to go to his funeral'.

Big B wrote, "But morose is the day... for another colleague has left us and me in particular… Rakesh Sharma , first AD to Prakash Mehra on ZANJEER .. then independent director for other PM (Prakash Mehra, as we often joked with him, as the PM of the country) films... and singularly - Hera Pheri, Khoon Pasina, Mr Natwarlal, Yaarana , et al... and such great camaraderie on sets and elsewhere, socially, during events and Holi."

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Karan Johar announces Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem…

BREAKING: Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 passed by…

Shah Rukh Khan detained by customs officials…

BTS’ Jungkook to perform at FIFA World Cup…

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcome…

REVEALED: The INSIDE SCOOP on how and why…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification