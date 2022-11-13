Akshay Kumar talks about his son Aarav Kumar while stating that he often tries to make him watch movies.

Actor Akshay Kumar is a doting father to his kids Aarav and Nitara. A section of Akshay Kumar fans is expecting Aarav to join the film Industry. However, the young man has a different plan. Recently, Akshay Kumar revealed the career goals of Aarav.

It all happened at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022. During the chat, Akshay revealed that Aarav has no interest in movies and would prefer to be a fashion designer. He said, “I want to show my son films, I want to tell him about films, he doesn't want to see films.”

The Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor further added, “I want to put him into all that but he just doesn't want to see anything, he just wants to do his work. He wants to study or do his fashion designing.”

As the conversation progressed further, the Kesari actor gave a piece of advice to youngsters. He said, “whatever you want to become in life, have the vision,” while explaining how it helped him shape his career. During the summit, the actor also broke his silence about the third instalment of Hera Pheri and informed fans that he backed out of it over creative differences.

Coming to his professional front, the 55-year-old actor was last seen in Ram Setu. The Abhishek Sharma directorial was released on October 25. The ensemble star cast of the film also featured Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Satya Dev.

