Veteran actress Asha Sharma passes away at 88

Asha Sharma's latest appearance was in the mythological film Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The Indian entertainment industry has suffered a significant loss with the passing of veteran actress Asha Sharma. The Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) confirmed the news on X, expressing their deepest condolences to the family and friends of the beloved actress. While the specific cause of her death remains undisclosed, the industry mourns the loss of a talented and respected figure.

Asha Sharma was renowned for her portrayal of maternal roles in both films and television shows. Her performances, often as a loving mother or grandmother, resonated with audiences and earned her widespread admiration. One of her most notable roles was in the popular television series Kumkum Bhagya, where her portrayal of a caring grandmother garnered significant praise.

Her filmography also includes several successful films, showcasing her versatility as an actress. She shared the screen with renowned actors like Dharmendra and Hema Malini in Do Dishayen, and her performances in Insaaf Kaun Karega, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Humko Tumse Pyar Hai, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, and Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai solidified her position in the industry.

Asha Sharma's latest appearance was in the mythological film Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

