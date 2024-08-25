John Abraham is currently facing a series of box office setbacks. Despite his latest film, Vedaa receiving critical acclaim, it failed to resonate with audiences, adding to a string of underperforming ventures. It also clashed with Stree 2 and Khel Khel Mein at the cinemas.

John Abraham breaks silence on the failure of Vedaa at the box-office: “There’s regret when your film doesn’t work commercially”

In an interview with Radio City, Abraham expressed his disappointment but also his unwavering pride in the film. “It's a brave film to do. I wanted to work with Nikkhil again after Batla House,” he stated. “We've told it entertainingly, but there's no getting around the fact that the subject is heavy. And if people aren't interested in watching films with heavy subjects, that's their choice. I respect it. But you have to face the subject at the end of the day.”

Vedaa, directed by Nikkhil Advani, delves into the sensitive topic of rape and its aftermath. The film draws inspiration from several real-life cases, highlighting the pervasive nature of this crime. The film's commercial failure has left a bitter taste in the actor's mouth.

Despite the box office disappointment, Abraham remains optimistic about the film's impact. He emphasized the importance of the message conveyed in Vedaa, stating, “I’m very proud that we made a very good film. This is possibly Nikkhil and my best work together. Often, there’s regret when your film doesn’t work commercially. You feel bad. Usually, it stems from uncertainty about the film itself. But with Vedaa, we’ve got practically everything right. Our cast has performed brilliantly, every department, from cinematography to action, has done well. People will find things to complain about with the screenplay, and that’s fine. We respect everybody’s point of view. But I’m proud we’ve made a good film.” He believes that the film's subject matter is a crucial one that needs to be addressed, even if it doesn't resonate with a mass audience.

Abraham's expressed his satisfaction with the work done by the entire team, from the cinematography to the action sequences. He acknowledged that the screenplay might have received mixed reviews, but he maintained his belief in the film's quality.

On the work front, John Abraham will next star in Tehran.

