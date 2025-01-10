comscore
Loveyapa trailer out: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer unfolds Gen-Z romance with humor, drama, and secrets; watch

The romantic comedy marks the theatrical debut of Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan and Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

After their respective OTT debut projects Maharaj and The Archies, Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor are all set to make their big screen debut with the romantic comedy Loveyapa. The makers decided to opt for a different promotional strategy where they shared the first glimpse of the entertainer by unveiling the title track of the film, setting the tone and garnering attention from audiences, especially the younger generation. Now, the trailer was unveiled on Friday amid much anticipation in Mumbai.

Loveyapa trailer launched at the same theatre where Aamir Khan’s debut film released

The trailer of Loveyapa was unveiled at New Excelsior Mukta A2 Cinemas, Fort in Mumbai. Notably, this is the same rare single screen theatre in today's age where Aamir Khan's Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak was released back in 1987, a film that went on to achieve extraordinary success. This marked a special moment for Junaid Khan, as his debut theatrical film begins its journey at the same venue where his father's iconic debut film was released.

About Loveyapa

Loveyapa, set in the realm of modern romance, offers a heartwarming tale enriched with fine performances, lively music, and breathtaking visuals. Celebrating love in all its shades, the film aims to resonate with audiences of all ages. Directed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa is poised to be one of 2025’s most exciting cinematic offerings. Mark your calendars for this Valentine’s season as the film hits screens on February 7, 2025 embarking on this enchanting journey of love!

