comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 22.10.2024 | 4:04 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jigra Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Kanguva Baby John
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Vasan Bala deletes twitter account after backlash over Jigra’s Box Office struggles

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Anurag Basu approaches Aamir Khan for…

ZEE5 unveils trailer for psychological drama…

EXCLUSIVE: Tigmanshu Dhulia apologizes to…

SCOOP: Singham Again submitted to CBFC; is…

Shahid Kapoor to play gangster Hussain…

Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma to star in…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification