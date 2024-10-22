Director Vasan Bala, whose recent film Jigra underperformed at the box office, appears to have deleted his Twitter (X) account. Until recently, he had been actively sharing posts and responding to comments, but now his replies show up as blank boxes with the message, "This post is from an account that no longer exists."

Vasan Bala deletes twitter account after backlash over Jigra’s Box Office struggles

Bala had been defending the Alia Bhatt-starrer against trolls, and in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he mentioned that box office numbers aren't the sole measure of a film's success. However, this remark sparked backlash, with many social media users labeling him "arrogant" for dismissing the audience's feedback.

Some members of the audience have questioned why Vasan Bala became the face of Jigra after its box office failure, while Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina were actively promoting the film prior to its release.

Jigra faced off against Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, at the box office. Although Raaj Shandilyaa's film also struggled to gain traction, it outperformed Jigra.

Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Jigra garnered ₹ 26.39 crore nett in India till 20th October. The film stars Alia Bhatt as a protective elder sister who helps her brother, played by Vedang Raina, escape from a foreign prison.

