Subhash Ghai said that the book will feature how he faced challenges and carved his own path.

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai is all set to bring his memoir titled ‘Karma’s Child’, which is co-written by journalist and author Suveen Sinha. The book will be published by HarperCollins and launched on November 15 during the Literature Live Festival at the National Centre of Performing Arts (NCPA) in Mumbai. The event will see a special appearance by the legendary lyricist and filmmaker Gulzar.

As per the publisher, the book “tells the story of a man who believed he was destined to direct his own future, no less dramatically than a Subhash Ghai film, and did so.”

Speaking about the memoir, Subhash Ghai shared, “Countless stars are born in our film industry and just as many fade away. What you hold in your hands is the story of how a young man came from nowhere, faced the challenges before him, and carved his own path. This book is the story of the Hindi film industry as it unfolded before my eyes from the 1960s till today.”

Co-author Suveen Sinha said, “I was mesmerized by the rotating sign of ‘LION’ in Kalicharan. I cheered when Jackie limped to save his love in Hero. I danced to ‘One Two Ka Four’ in Ram Lakhan. To work with Subhash Ghai on this memoir feels like a dream come true. We wanted to write this book as the story of the Hindi film industry told from the perspective of its biggest showman, which is why we chose to narrate it in the third person. That makes it a unique celebrity memoir.”

Udayan Mitra, Executive Publisher at HarperCollins, added, “Subhash Ghai has entertained us for decades with films that are remembered for their strong storylines, captivating music, and grand cinematic vision. His memoir is a delightful read—filled with humor, anecdotes, and drama, it pulls the reader in just like a Subhash Ghai movie. We at HarperCollins are excited to bring this book to readers of all ages.”

Ghai is known for making successful films like Kalicharan, Karz, Vidhaata, Hero, Karma, Ram Lakhan, Saudagar, Khal Nayak, Pardes and Taal.

