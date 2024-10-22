Netflix has acquired the digital rights for the highly anticipated film Pushpa 2: The Rule for an unprecedented sum of Rs 275 crores. This acquisition marks one of the biggest digital rights deals in Indian cinema history, highlighting the streaming giant's commitment to expanding its South Indian content library.

The deal comes as part of the film's remarkable pre-release business achievements, which have already set new benchmarks in the industry. National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun's return as the iconic Pushparaj has generated immense buzz, contributing to the film's extraordinary pre-release collection of Rs 1085 crores.

Industry experts suggest that Netflix's substantial investment reflects their confidence in the film's potential to replicate and possibly exceed the success of its predecessor, Pushpa: The Rise. The streaming platform's decision was likely influenced by Allu Arjun's recent National Award win for Best Actor, which has significantly elevated the franchise's profile on the national and international stage.

The digital rights acquisition is part of the film's broader non-theatrical rights package, which totals Rs 425 crores. This figure represents a significant portion of the movie's overall pre-release business, demonstrating the growing importance of digital streaming platforms in the film industry's revenue model.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on December 6, 2024. The film, featuring Allu Arjun alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, has already generated substantial interest across various markets, with theatrical rights being sold for Rs 640 crores across different regions.

