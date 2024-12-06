Directed by Kalees, Baby John is all set to release in theatres on December 25.

Varun Dhawan starrer Baby John has been highly anticipated by fans, from the taster cut to its first track ‘Nain Matakka’, the film has been winning hearts. The actor will now be unveiling a 100 feet cutout poster of himself from the movie today.

Varun Dhawan to unveil gigantic 100 feet poster of Baby John amidst a massive crowd

The team has been working round the clock to ensure all things are in place. The gigantic poster will be launched by Varun Dhawan amidst his fans who are eagerly waiting for the film to release. Joining Varun at the mega event will be producer of the movie Murad Khetani from Cine 1 Studios.

Produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, Baby John is a big-ticket family entertainer starring Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav.

Presented by Jio Studios in association with Atlee and Cine1 Studios, Baby John is produced by A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios and is set to hit theatres on December 25, 2024 on the occasion of Christmas.

Varun was last seen in the action web series Citadel: Honey Bunny. Created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, popularly known as Raj and DK, it’s a spy show that stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu opposite him.

