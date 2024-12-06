Mamta Kulkarni denies involvement in Rs 2,000 crore drug case; says, “The court has also given me a clean chit in the case”

Mamta Kulkarni has addressed the ₹2,000 crore drug case, asserting her innocence. Speaking exclusively to CNN-News18 after returning to Mumbai after 25 years, the actress denied any involvement in Vicky Goswami’s illegal activities. Mamta explained that although she accompanied Vicky to Kenya in 2015, she was unaware of his dealings or meetings.

“I knew Vicky. In the case that the police mentioned in 2015, I went to meet Vicky in Kenya. But I did not know with whom he held a meeting there. The police put my name in the drugs case but I have nothing to do with his business. Today, the court has also given me a clean chit in the case,” she stated.

In 2015, Mamta Kulkarni made headlines after being named in a drug trafficking case. The Thane police alleged that she was involved in supplying ephedrine for the illegal production of methamphetamine, linked to a ₹2,000 crore international drug racket and gangster, intended for trafficking.

Reports suggested that Mamta Kulkarni, along with her partner Vicky Goswami and other co-accused, attended a meeting related to an international drug ring in Kenya in January 2016. However, the Bombay High Court later quashed the FIR against her and cleared her of all charges.

Mamta Kulkarni starred in several hit Hindi films, including Ram Lakhan, Waqt Hamara Hai, Krantiveer, Karan Arjun, Sabse Bada Khiladi, Andolan, and Baazi. Her last Bollywood appearance was in 2002. Her 1995 film Karan Arjun, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Kajol, was re-released in cinemas on November 22.

Mamta recently announced her return to India after 25 years through a video on her social media, saying, “Hi guys, this is Mamta Kulkarni, and I just came to India, Bombay, Mumbai, Amchi, Mumbai after 25 years."

