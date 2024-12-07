comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Varun Dhawan starrer Baby John trailer to release on December 9 in Pune

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Varun Dhawan starrer Baby John trailer to release on December 9 in Pune

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The year is going to end with an explosion with the release of the much-awaited family entertainer Baby John. While the taster cut and the first song 'Nain Matakka' have left the audiences impressed the makers are all set to have its grand trailer launch in Pune amidst a massive crowd of almost 10,000 on 9th December.

The talented actors Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, Producers Murad Khetani and Atlee will be present to unveil the trailer. The star-studded celebration will take place in the popular DY Patil College which will be witnessing the explosive trailer of Baby John firsthand. Varun Dhawan recently unveiled a gigantic poster of 100 ft in the city that had created hysteria

Baby John brings Varun Dhawan in the never-before-seen avatar and Jackie Shroff as a menacing antagonist. Baby John also marks national award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh's Bollywood debut. The movie also stars the very talented Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajpal Yadav.

This year Christmas will be even merrier with a whole lot of fun and Baby John mischief! Presented by Jio Studios in association with Atlee and Cine1 Studios, Baby John is a production of A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios and released on 25th December 2024.

Also Read: Baby John song ‘Pikley Pom’ out: Varun Dhawan is giving perfect girl dad energy in goofy and fun track, watch

More Pages: Baby John Box Office Collection

