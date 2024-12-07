Siddique was formally arrested, underwent a medical exam, and was granted bail after the Supreme Court protected him from immediate detention in an ongoing rape case.

Khatija Rahman, daughter of the award-winning composer AR Rahman, has dismissed rumors suggesting that her father is taking a year-long break amid his separation news. Responding to the claims, Khatija took to X (formerly Twitter), urging people to stop spreading “useless rumours.”

AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman denies rumours of his taking career break amid separation news

AR Rahman had previously announced his separation from his wife of 29 years, Saira Banu, on November 19. The news came as a surprise to many, but Khatija Rahman has since clarified that reports about him taking a year-long break are false.

AR Rahman’s post on X regarding his separation from Saira Banu conveyed a deeply reflective tone. He wrote, “We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter.”

Pls stop spreading such useless rumours. https://t.co/lWP16nd5iH — Khatija Rahman (@RahmanKhatija) December 6, 2024

On November 19, Saira Banu’s lawyer, Vandana Shah, released an official statement regarding the couple's decision to part ways

The statement read, “After many years of marriage, Mrs Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband Mr AR Rahman. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time. Mrs Saira emphasised that she has taken this decision out of pain and agony. Mrs Saira requests privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time, as she navigates this difficult chapter in her life.”

The couple, who got married in Chennai in 1995, has been together for nearly three decades.

Also Read : AR Rahman, Saira Banu’s lawyer sparks hope for reconciliation amid divorce proceedings: “It’s a long marriage and a lot…”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.