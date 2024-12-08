comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » CONFIRMED: Pooja Hegde, Varun Dhawan unite for David Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

CONFIRMED: Pooja Hegde, Varun Dhawan unite for David Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Pooja Hegde and Varun Dhawan are officially set to star in David Dhawan’s next film, tentatively titled Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. This announcement ends all speculations and marks the duo’s first on-screen collaboration.

Taking to her Instagram story, Pooja shared a candid moment with Varun, captioning the picture, “This duo is dreaming of bread” followed by laughing emoticons. She added, “Chalo post our next schedule maybe?” with a mix of teary-eyed, thinking cloud, and pizza emojis, hinting at their camaraderie during the film’s shoot.

The film, directed by David Dhawan, marks the first collaboration between Pooja Hegde and Varun Dhawan. David Dhawan is known for crafting light-hearted entertainers and has delivered several box office hits with a focus on comedy and family-centric narratives.

This project brings together Pooja Hegde and Varun Dhawan for a fresh and dynamic on-screen pairing. Fans can expect an engaging cinematic experience as the two actors showcase their chemistry in this much-anticipated film.

On the work front, Pooja Hegde’s schedule remains packed with upcoming projects, including the action thriller Deva and South Indian films Suriya 44 and Thalapathy 69.

Fans are eager to see Pooja Hegde and Varun Dhawan together in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

Also Read : Shahid Kapoor – Pooja Hegde starrer Deva gets preponed; to release in January

More Pages: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

