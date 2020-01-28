Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D is truly the biggest dance movie that the Indians have ever seen. The makers have thoroughly lived up to their promise of making it worth the wait. After being lauded for their performances, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor are basking in the success of the film.

In his recent interview, Varun Dhawan was asked if he wants to continue starring in the franchise as the lead actor and the actor’s reply has dropped a few hints. He says he might not be a part of the franchise as an actor but he probably will back Bhushan Kumar as a producer for further instalments. This possibility is surely major news for Varun Dhawan fans!

Varun Dhawan is all set to be seen in Coolie No. 1 with Sara Ali Khan.

