Varun Dhawan paid a whopping Rs. 5 crores to perform and host Zee Cine Awards 2023

Varun Dhawan performed on the songs, 'Jungle Mein Kaand' and 'Apna Bana Le' from his last movie Bhediya at the awards show.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The 2023 edition of the Zee Cine Awards was telecast on March 18 last month. Like every film awards show, it honoured the best films, actors and technicians of last year. Along with the awards ceremony, the show also saw performances and attendance from a list of big Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde and Kiara Advani. The show was hosted by Ayushmann Khurrana and his brother and actor Aparshakti Khurana.

Varun Dhawan used the platform to showcase a couple of song performances from his last film Bhediya in the form of ‘Jungle Mein Kaand’ and ‘Apna Bana Le.’

Along with that, Varun also donned the role of a host for some time. He left the audience in splits as a host through a funny section with Ayushmann where the two sang a parody of Alia Bhatt’s hit song ‘Kesariya’ from Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva to describe her struggles of looking after her new-born baby girl Raha with husband and star actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Amidst this, Bollywood Hungama has come to know that Varun was paid a whopping Rs 5 crore from Zee Cine Awards for his aforementioned services.

On the work front, Varun has Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Jahnvi Kapoor. He will also be making his web series debut with the Indian version of Citadel. Helmed by Raj and DK, the show also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a pivotal role.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan confirms Indian version of Citadel is interconnected with Priyanka Chopra – Richard Madden starrer: ‘It’s just a very amazing process to be a part of the universe created by the Russo Brothers’

