Aditya Narayan has claimed that he had recorded the biggest song of the year; however, his version was later replaced by a prominent singer.

Aditya Narayan, who is the son of legendary playback singer Udit Narayan, has been a prominent figure in the Indian music scene for several years. Though he predominately creates independent music videos, he also has popular commercial songs like ‘Tattad Tattad’ and ‘Ji Huzoor’ in his repertoire. Recently, Aditya claimed that his latest song was replaced with a version by another singer.

Aditya Narayan reveals he was “replaced at the last minute” in this year’s biggest film song; says, “It’s a part and parcel of life”

It all happened during his conversation with Hindustan Times. The singer asserted, “I had sung a very big song this year, and my rendition was replaced at the last minute. This particular time I was very upset. Maybe I will talk about it more in the future when a little bit of time has passed.”

Calling it “the biggest song”, he further added, “It is out and a big hit. But at the last moment, the makers decided, and not the music composer, to go the conventional way and pick another singer. They replaced me with the best, so it’s not a bad feeling really. I was looking forward to the song, but it’s a part and parcel of life. I am just happy that these composers are calling me. I am very particular about the songs I associate with. I had a nice release last year, ‘Ji Huzoor’ in Shamshera.”

When the portal mentioned that in the past, artists have voiced their sadness at being replaced in a song without even being notified, Narayan explained, “It happens to the best, it’s not a new thing. My father (Udit Narayan, singer) saw this in his generation too. I have heard him a lot of times say that he is very excited about a song, but (then someone else sang it). The thing with Bollywood is, you are not the creator of the song. Here in our films, there is not one person who takes the call- producers, actors, everyone is involved. Time time ki baat hoti hai.”

He concluded the interaction by saying that he was upset then, between four-five days, especially when that song was playing everywhere. He added he knew he had done an equally good job. But, at the same time, he thinks from another perspective that there could be instances when he replaced someone.

