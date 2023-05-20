The film stars the dynamic duo Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. The film released in the theatres in November 2022.

The wait is finally over as Bhediya finds its OTT destination. The world digital premiere of Bhediya will be on JioCinema and it will be streaming free from May 26. The film stars the dynamic duo Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. The film released in the theatres in November 2022.

Varun Dhawan–Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya to premiere on JioCinema on May 26

While the movie is set for the digital premiere, a sequel is in the works. At the Jio slate announcement in April 2023, Varun Dhawan confirmed that Bhediya 2 is in the works. He was on stage and performed a song from the movie. Once the rap ended, the title logo of the sequel was shown on the screen. Later, in a sizzle video, it was revealed that Bhediya 2 will release in cinemas in the year 2025.

As Bhediya, the actor will have a crucial role in Stree 2. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “In Bhediya, the characters of Stree enter towards the very end and had nothing to do with the main conflict in the narrative. But in Stree’s sequel, Varun Dhawan will have a crucial role to play. It will be a special appearance but it’ll be something that will add to the fun and madness in Stree 2.”

Bhediya is part of a horror comedy universe, backed by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, which also comprises Stree (2018), starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

Bhediya also starred Kriti Sanon and was the story of a man who turns into a wolf after being bitten by a wild creature. It was directed by Amar Kaushik, who also directed Stree and he will also direct Stree 2.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.