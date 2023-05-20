It has been some time now since the announcement of Karan Johar’s next directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi the film made headlines for its casting. Ever since then in fact, there have been constant updates on the film and its progress that fans have lapped eagerly. Well, now Bollywood Hungama has learnt that the first look poster of the film is all set to be launched later this month. If what our source tells us is true, then the said poster will be launched on Karan Johar’s birthday.

“A while back Dharma Productions had released the logo of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, now the film is ready and the makers will be officially releasing the first look poster later in May. Making the launch special, especially since it will mark Karan’s return to the directorial seat, plans are being set to reveal the poster on May 25, which will coincide with the filmmaker’s birthday”, reveals the well-placed source to Bollywood Hungama. While the film still has a low way till it hits screens in July 28, Karan and Dharma Productions are busy planning a massive promotional campaign that will feature on ground activities, digital integrations, and of course social promotions. Detailing further the source adds, “The entire promotion campaign for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will start after the poster launch on May 25. So expect a grand unveiling ceremony that will also mark Karan’s 51st birthday.”

While we can’t wait for the film to release, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is said to be a romantic comedy directed by Karan Johar and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy. Produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios, the film is slated to release on July 28, 2023.

