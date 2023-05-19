Diana Penty has been cast opposite Ajay Devgn in filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor’s next, which is yet untitled. The movie will also see the launch of Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani and Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aman Devgan. The two debutants are cast opposite each other.

The film’s cast about two couple from two different generations is sure to get heads turned. It is also sure to pique people’s interest in knowing what exactly would be the story or the subject of the film, which is yet untitled.

There were source-based reports earlier in the year about Raveena’s daughter Rasha making her debut in Abhishek Kapoor’s next film. But now Bollywood Hungama has got a confirmed update that she will indeed be getting launched with this movie and that too opposite Aman Devgan.

Ajay has previous played a cameo in Kapoor’s Fitoor, which mainly starred Aditya Roy Kapur, Katrina Kaif, Tabu and Aditi Rao Hydari. But the movie in question will be the first time that Ajay will be seen in a full-fledged role in a film helmed by Kapoor. This will also be Diana Penty’s first film with the filmmaker.

Kapoor’s last directorial venture was the much-talked about Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, which saw the cast of Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor. Although the film got decent reviews, it didn’t work at the box office.

