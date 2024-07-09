Usha Uthup's husband, Jani Chacko Uthup, passed away on Monday in Kolkata at the age of 78. He complained of discomfort while watching TV at home and was rushed to the hospit.

Indian music diva Usha Uthup’s husband Jani Chacko Uthup, died on Monday in Kolkata, according to his family. Jani, 78, complained of discomfort while watching television at their home. He was taken to a local hospital, but pronounced dead, according to reports.

A major cardiac arrest caused the fatality, they noted. Jani, Usha's second husband, had background in tea plantations. They initially met at the renowned Trincas in the early 1970s.

Jani leaves behind a son and a daughter in addition to Usha. The family has announced that the final rites will take place on Tuesday.

Earlier this year, Usha Uthup received the third-highest civilian honour, the Padma Bhushan, for her contributions to the music business. The singer exclusively spoke to News18 about the recognition. She said, “It’s been an unbelievable moment. The feeling hasn’t sunk in yet. I am thankful to the Government of India for recognising my talent.”

The ceremony was conducted at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of India's President, Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah.

