Nasir claims his role in a Pakistani drama inspired SRK’s character, and that neither he nor the drama's writer received credit.

Pakistani actor Tauqeer Nasir claims Shah Rukh Khan copied his role in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna; slams Karan Johar for not giving him credit

Veteran Pakistani actor Tauqeer Nasir has sparked controversy by claiming that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan copied his work in the 2006 film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. Nasir, a respected figure in Pakistani entertainment, alleges a lack of credit for his inspiration behind Khan's character in the Karan Johar-directed film.

Pakistani actor Tauqeer Nasir claims Shah Rukh Khan copied his role in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna; slams Karan Johar for not giving him credit

Tauqeer Nasir expresses disappointment over uncredited Inspiration

Nasir, a recipient of prestigious awards like the Pride of Pakistan and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, expressed his disappointment in a recent interview on YouTube channel Zabardast With Wasi Shah. He acknowledged Shah Rukh Khan's talent but lamented the lack of recognition for his own contribution.

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Parwaaz: A connection claimed

Nasir pointed towards a direct connection between his character in the Pakistani drama serial "Parwaaz" and Shah Rukh Khan's role in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. He claime, “Even the detail of an injured leg, depicted in the film, was borrowed from my portrayal in the drama.”

Credit due to Mustansar Hussain Tarar & himself

Taking his claim a step further, Nasir argued that Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna itself drew inspiration from the story of Parwaaz, written by renowned author Mustansar Hussain Tarar. He believes that both SRK and filmmaker Karan Johar should have acknowledged their inspiration by crediting him and Tarar.

Released in 2006, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna is a romantic drama featuring an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta, and Kirron Kher. The film delves into themes of marital infidelity and complexities within relationships.

Also Read: Mukesh Chhabra lauds Shah Rukh Khan’s work ethic: “Woh ek alag star hain jinko…”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.