Mumbai Police has filed a massive 1,735-page chargesheet against nine accused, including six arrested individuals and three wanted persons, in connection with the firing incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra in April. The chargesheet, which also includes the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was filed at the special MCOC court reportedly.

Chargesheet Details

According to recent reports, the chargesheet, filed in a special MCOC court, includes various investigation documents incorporated in three volumes. The evidence, as per these reports, includes statements of 46 witnesses and statements of witnesses under section 164 of CrPC recorded before the magistrate. Furthermore, confessional statements under the MCOC (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime) Act, 22 panchanamas, and technical evidence are also part of these chargesheet documents. The chargesheet will be scrutinized by the court, and the next steps in the legal process will be determined accordingly. The recent development in the case marks a significant milestone in the investigation into the firing incident outside Salman Khan's residence.

Salman Khan Firing incident

Two motorcycle-borne men fired five rounds outside Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Bandra in the early hours of April 14. The news came in after Salman Khan and his family were threatened continuously last year with the superstar even applying for a weapons licence for his family’s protection and statement.

Khan too had revealed this information during the statement given to the police in June, wherein he had opened up about the past threats he had received from the gang of the jailed gangster. These threats included a letter found near his residence in June 2022 and a threat issued by fugitive gangster Goldy Brar in 2023. As per a chargesheet which was filed earlier this month, some more shocking details were revealed wherein it read that Bishnoi has even issued Rs. 25 lakhs bounty on Salman Khan.

