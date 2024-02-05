Baby John is produced by Atlee and his wife Priya Atlee’s banner A For Apple Studios along with Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Jyoti Deshpande for Jio Studios.

Filmmaker Atlee had a dream debut in Bollywood last year with the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. The film became a runaway blockbuster and went on to earn more than Rs. 600 crores; the first Hindi film to do so. Hence, the filmmaker’s next project is keenly awaited. While it is not known what Atlee will direct next, his next as a producer is already announced. The film, which has been referred to as VD 18, will be an action thriller starring Varun Dhawan in the lead and will be directed by Kalees. Recently, Bollywood Hungama broke the news about the film’s title being Baby John. Now, the makers have confirmed officially that that indeed is the title of the film.

Varun Dhawan teams up with Atlee Kumar, Kalees and Murad Khetani for biggest action entertainer Baby John; see fiery title announcement and release date

Varun Dhawan shared the announcement of the film on social media on Monday along with the title and captioned it, "Ayaa #babyjohn ⚡️⚡️⚡️ In cinemas worldwide 31st may 2024."

Apart from Varun, Baby John also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi and Jackie Shroff.

Baby John is produced by Atlee and his wife Priya Atlee’s banner A For Apple Studios along with Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Jyoti Deshpande for Jio Studios.

