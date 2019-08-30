Earlier this year, Varun Dhawan kickstarted his own YouTube channel where he shares glimpses of his life with his fans. A day after playing gully cricket with master blaster Sachin Tendulkar, it has been revealed that Varun Dhawan has begun his own celebrity chat show on his channel.

Varun Dhawan and Sachin Tendulkar were seen playing gully cricket on National Sports Day on August 29. And now, it seems like this is how Varun began his chat show. Being an ardent fan of Sachin, Varun wanted to kick off the show with the legendary cricketer. The first episode of Mango Man dropped today. The actor was completely comfortable while talking with master blaster about his long career, his tournaments, life after retirement among others. They, they also discussed diet and fitness. It seems like Varun Dhawan is trying new ways to entertain his fans. His chat show will include personalities from all fields.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he returned to Mumbai after completing the first schedule of Coolie No 1 starring Sara Ali Khan opposite him. It is being directed by David Dhawan and is set to release on May 1, 2020.