Last Updated 30.08.2019 | 11:48 AM IST

Nushrat Bharucha to star in a music video titled ‘Ishq Tera’ with Guru Randhawa

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Nushrat Bharucha is no more a Punchnama girl since she is exploring different opportunities. The actress is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Dream Girl starring alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. But, with her upcoming projects, she is also doing a music video with Guru Randhawa.

Nushrat Bharucha to star in a music video titled 'Ishq Tera' with Guru Randhawa

In the past few years, Guru Randhawa has become a huge pop Punjabi sensation with his peppy numbers. His Bollywood songs have also been very successful. He has written, composed and sung ‘Ishq Tera’ song which features Nushrat and the first look has been released today by T-Series.

Bhushan Kumar says that the song ‘Ishq Tera’ is one of those kinds of songs that grows on you every time you hear it. And he is happy to have collaborated with Guru Randhawa. Nushrat Bharucha is the USP of the video.

Meanwhile, Nushrat Bharucha’s next film Dream Girl releases on September 13.

ALSO READ: Nushrat Bharucha is glad she’s not addressed as the ‘Punchnama Girl’ anymore

