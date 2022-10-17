Popular Television actress Vaishali Takkar was found dead at her home in Indore on Sunday (October 17). While fans are still shocked by the news, the police investigation has started. In a note, the late actress has hinted that she was harassed by her neighbour.

Vaishali Takker dies at 29: Sasural Simar Ka actress accuses neighbour of harassment in a suicide note

As per a report by ANI, the investigation of her death has discovered a suicide note at her residence. “TV actress Vaishali Takkar committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Sai Bagh Colony, under Tejaji police station limits in Indore,” an official said on Sunday. The report further added that a suicide note was also recovered from the spot.

The suicide note suggests that she was stressed and was being harassed by her neighbour, Businessman, Rahul Navlani. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Moti ur Rehman told, ”Rahul was Vaishali's neighbour and the suicide note indicates that he used to harass Vaishali, because of which she took such an extreme step. She was about to get married to another man and Rahul troubled her for that. The police are currently investigating the case,” to ANI.

ACP Rehman further added, “Rahul is currently not at his residence and has fled after locking his house. Police are currently locating Rahul, after that he will be questioned.” On the other hand, ACP asserted, “Her (TV actor Vaishali Takkar) e-gadgets will be probed. Her neighbour Rahul harassed her, because of whom she took this extreme step. Her diary will be probed because her neighbour Rahul Navlani harassed her. She was about to get married to another man, but he hindered that too. Rahul is absconding; search on to nab him," ACP said.

Giving details of the matter, Rahman said that the TV actress was a resident of Ujjain and she was living here under Tejaji police station limits. As per the statement of the police official, the incident occurred around 12:30 am on Sunday. In conclusion, the cop assured that an investigation into the matter is underway and action will be taken against the accused soon.

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah celebrates Chhello Show; director Pan Nalin and child artist Bhavin Rabari appear in a special episode

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.