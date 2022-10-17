Superstar Shah Rukh Khan remains busy and is adhering to his work schedules in order to complete his next two projects – Jawan and Dunki. Last week, the actor returned to Mumbai from Chennai after wrapping a 30-day schedule for Atlee Kumar’s next directorial, Jawan. The long schedule required him to stay in Chennai. This past weekend, he dove straight into the next schedule of Rajkumar Hirani's directorial Dunki.

Shah Rukh Khan shoots a race sequence for Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with 500 people

A report in Mid-Day reveals that the actor was busy with the night shoots for Hirani’s next. He also shot early morning on Sunday with 500 people. It was reported that the actor was shooting a race sequence. Boman Irani was also shooting with SRK during night shifts. The team sought special permission to shoot on Sunday morning with the massive crew. The cast and crew adhered to the set timeline which was to shoot between 6am-8am. The shoot was wrapped up by 8am.

The film will be backed by Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The film will release on the big screen on December 22, 2023 and will star Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. Even Satish Shah has joined the cast along with Boman Irani. It is a story about immigration. Dunki has already been shot in Mumbai, Budapest and London.

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make 2023 his year with three big releases, starting with the film Pathaan. It will be released in theatres on January 25, next year. The film stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It is being directed by Siddharth Anand. Apart from that, he will be seen in Atlee's Jawan in June 2023. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Deepika is expected to make a cameo. This will be followed by Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in December 2023.

