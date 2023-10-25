The respected Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, graced the sets of Kaphal, a web series commissioned by Himshrri Films and Disney+ Hotstar in Nainital. He offered encouragement and praise to the entire team behind Kaphal, expressing immense pride that this production was taking place in the heart of Uttarakhand. He also commended Arushi Nishank for her tireless dedication, noting that it’s the first time ever a proud daughter of Uttarakhand has created a complete show about the region.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visits sets of Arushi Nishank’s web series Kaphal

Arushi Nishank initiated her production house, Himshrri Films, a few years ago, and Kaphal was produced by Himshrri Films. As the producer of Kaphal, Arushi reflected on the challenging yet inspiring journey, emphasizing the demanding work required every day to turn this dream into reality. Feedback was welcomed with open arms, leading to necessary refinements.

Kaphal represents a cherished dream that was destined to come true at all costs. She also added that despite numerous challenges, she successfully brought forth this show, which is the first of its kind, dedicated to people from the hills, showcasing their lives and the natural beauty that had never been portrayed before. Arushi expressed her immense pride in creating something remarkable.

Kaphal boasts a stellar cast, including Divyendu Sharma, Mukti Mohan, Vinay Pathak and Kusha Kapila. The ensemble also features actors such as Hemant Pandey and Ishtiyaq Khan, under the skilled direction of Prem Mistry.

Arushi Nishank has already left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry, notably with her participation in the music video 'Wafa Na Raas Aye,' sung by Jubin Nautiyal. This video raked in a remarkable 300 million views on T-Series' official YouTube channel.

Beyond her achievements in the entertainment sphere, Arushi Nishank emerges as a potent force in the realm of social activism and environmental conservation. She ardently advocates for causes like the preservation of the sacred Ganga River through her NGO, Sparsh Ganga, and actively engages in the Namami Ganga campaign to combat Ganga pollution.

