Uttarakhand announces pension for acid attack survivors in state after release of Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

With the release of Deepika Padukone‘s starrer Chhapaak, Uttarakhand state government has announced to start a pension scheme for acid attack survivors which is based on survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

As of now, there are 10-11 acid attack survivors living in the state of Uttarkhand. Rekha Arya, State Women, and Child Welfare Minister, while announcing the scheme said that the government is planning to start a pension scheme under which Rs 5000-6000 will be provided every month to the survivors so that they can live a life with dignity.

Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak is a tale of hope and triumph. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone’s KA Production, Meghna Gulzar & Govind Singh Sandhu’s Mriga Films, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak released on 10th January 2020.

ALSO READ: Delhi High Court restrains Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak screening from January 15

More Pages: Chhapaak Box Office Collection , Chhapaak Movie Review

