Online shopping is not a luxury, it’s a necessity in today’s times. And the biggest player in the field is none other than Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, one of the biggest companies worldwide. With a net worth amounting to $131 billion approximately, he’s also one of the world’s richest or probably, the richest man in the world. Interestingly, Jeff turns 56 today and one of the first strategic steps he’ll take after his birthday is visiting India. Once he’s here, he’ll be meeting some important personalities, and one of them is superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

According to reports, Jeff Bezos will kick-off his 3-day India visit on January 15. It’ll be a packed, brief tour for him as he’ll review and plan Amazon’s operations in the country. He also plans to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi although the meeting hasn’t been finalized yet. However, the plan to meet key industry leaders is on the anvil, including rubbing shoulders with Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani.

But the part of his tour that is sure to get maximum coverage is when he’ll meet Bollywood stars. Reports state that Jeff Bezos will participate in a mega event of Prime Video, the OTT platform which is also owned by Amazon. It’ll be held in Mumbai and as part of this event, he’ll share stage with Shah Rukh Khan and have a long chat on many topics. Insiders say that it’ll be something to watch out for. “Shah Rukh, as we all know, is witty and charming, and the ideal person to converse with a market leader like Jeff Bezos. Jeff too makes great talk. Hence, both coming together will be historic.” 3 years ago, Shah Rukh had a similar chat with Hollywood star Brad Pitt, when the latter was in Mumbai to promote his Netflix film, War Machine.

Another important pit stop for Jeff Bezos during his India tour is the SMBhav conclave. It is a first-of-its-kind mega summit conceptualized by Amazon India for small and medium business owners. It’ll be held on January 15 and 16 in New Delhi and it remains to be seen whether Jeff attends the summit on both the days. Regardless, it’ll be an important tour for Jeff Bezos as India is poised to be a priority market for Amazon in 2020. And the SRK factor is sure to give his tour the much needed boost and publicity!

