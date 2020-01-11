Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 11.01.2020 | 4:38 PM IST

Delhi High Court restrains Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak screening from January 15

Deepika Padukone starrer Chhappak, helmed by Meghna Gulzar, is a story of an acid attack survivor Malti. The story is inspired by Laxmi Agarwal who was attacked by a 32-year-old man when she was merely 15 years old. The film is already mired in several controversies including Deepika’s visit to JNU after students were attacked, copyright case over the script and now no credits given to Laxmi Agarwal’s lawyer Aparna Bhat.

On Saturday, Delhi High Court restrained the screening of Chhapaak after no credits were given to the real-life lawyer. Justice Pratibha M Singh said that the restraint will be effective from January 15 for multiplexes and live-streaming apps, and on other platforms from January 17.

On Thursday, Delhi Court directed the makers to give Aparna Bhat due credit and mention her in credits roll. Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar represented  Fox Star Studios while Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi appeared for Meghna Gulzar.

Senior Civil Judge Dr. Pankaj Sharma directed director Meghna Gulzar and the makers to give mention Bhat’s name in the credit roll. “This court is of the considered view that facts are indicative that the pique of the plaintiff for interim injunction is well-founded and it is necessary that her contribution be acknowledged by providing the actual footage and the images.”

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone’s KA Production, Meghna Gulzar & Govind Singh Sandhu’s Mriga Films, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on 10th January 2020.

ALSO READ: Madhya Pradesh government to honour Deepika Padukone at IIFA after making Chhapaak tax free in state

More Pages: Chhapaak Box Office Collection , Chhapaak Movie Review

