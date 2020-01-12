Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 12.01.2020 | 6:13 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Good Newwz Chhapaak Panga Mardaani 2 Dabangg 3
follow us on

Dwayne Johnson to feature in NBC sitcom Young Rock based on his life, says “I had the childhood of Forrest Gump”

ByMonica Yadav

When we say Dwayne Johnson is busy, we mean it. The superstar is set to feature in NBC sitcom Young Rock based on his life. It will track his formative years from WWE life to becoming a movie star. The actor is set to appear in every episode of the series.

Dwayne Johnson to feature in NBC sitcom Young Rock based on his life, says "I had the childhood of Forrest Gump"

Dwayne Johnson addressed the media on Saturday via FaceTime call. People magazine reported, “Many of you may, or may not have heard, or read over the years that I have talked about this wild, and unpredictable, and quite frankly, unbelievable childhood that I had. My early years, my adolescence, my teenage years. The Young Rock years, I’ve told many, many stories,” Johnson said. “Again, many of them unbelievable, but all of them true. We’re going to find Young Rock, for example, wreaking havoc in the streets of Hawaii when I was a very young teenager. Getting arrested, seemingly, every single week. Doing a lot of things I shouldn’t have been doing.”

He further added, “The confluence of wild personalities that came in, and out of my life during these times, all these years, are just fascinating. From my heroes; Andre the Giant to Muhammad Ali, to Ronald Reagan, you name it. It was almost as if, like I’ve been told, that I had the childhood of Forrest Gump. Where I was just in and out and weaved in and out of people in and out of my life that were just unbelievable.”

Nahnatchka Khan, Fresh Off the Boat creator, will be overseeing the series. Jeff Chiang, from the same sitcom, will co-write the pilot. Dwayne Johnson and  Nahnatchka Khan will serve as executive producers. The Peacock, NBC’s streaming service, has ordered eleven episodes.

Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson is busy with the prep for DC’s supervillain movie, Black Adam and another flick, Jungle Cruise.

ALSO READ: Dwayne Johnson begins hardcore training to play DC supervillain Black Adam

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Zareen Khan set to make her TV debut with…

Varun Dhawan says the term boycott is a…

Prasoon Joshi led CBFC to implement new…

Manoj Bajpayee talks about his days of…

Rana Daggubati drops out of Bhuj: The Pride…

Nehha Pendse opens up about her husband…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification