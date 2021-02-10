Superstar Akshay Kumar has managed to lead the way when it comes to shooting post lockdown. The actor commenced and completed the shoot of Bellbottom, in the pandemic and then proceeded to complete his scenes in Prithviraj and Atrangi Re. Akshay has now moved on to the much awaited action comedy, Bachchan Pandey. It’s shooting commenced in Jaisalmer on a rocking note. The pictures of the mahurat and of initial days of filming were splashed by the makers on social media and got very good traction. Later, the excitement for the film increased as Akshay Kumar’s new look for the film was unveiled and when the producers announced that they plan to release the film on Republic Day 2022.

It has now come to light that the makers of the film have decided to recreate Uttar Pradesh in the desert city of Jaisalmer. A source reveals, “Jaisalmer has a vibrant and appealing architecture. Its havelis and other structures are old but strong and look beautiful on screen. Hence, even though Bachchan Pandey is set in Uttar Pradesh, the makers have decided to shoot some crucial scenes in the Rajasthan city. And the makers have ensured it can be passed off as an Uttar Pradesh town convincingly. They are confident that shooting in Jaisalmer would give a nice touch to the film’s look and visuals.”

Besides Akshay Kumar, Bachchan Pandey also stars Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar, Abhimanyu Singh and Saharash Kumar Shukla. Directed by Farhad Samji, it is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The shoot of the film commenced on January 6. Akshay’s look was revealed the next day and his rustic avatar and cataract eye got thumbs up from everyone. A few days ago, it was also revealed that Abhimanyu Singh will be essaying the role of the antagonist in the film.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon shares stunning behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer

More Pages: Bachchan Pandey Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.